Like father, like son? Brittany Cartwright wouldn’t be surprised if her and Jax Taylor’s son, Cruz, dated Stassi Schroeder, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay’s daughters.

“Everybody’s like, ‘He’s got his choice of women,’” the Kentucky native, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, May 5, of Schroeder’s 3-month-old daughter, Hartford, Kent’s 1-month-old daughter, Ocean, and Shay’s 1-week-old daughter, Summer. “He really does. I mean, I think it would be hilarious if one of them ended up dating down the road. If he’s his father’s son, he might date all three of them.”

The reality star noted that all three of the baby girls are “beautiful,” gushing, “They’ll all grow up as best friends. So how cute if one day down the road … they got married.”

The new mom and Taylor, 41, welcomed their son in March. The Michigan native wrote via Instagram at the time: “Dad mode just kicks in. I don’t think I have ever been as happy as I am right now, everything else in life seems so insignificant now.”

Since Cruz’s arrival, the little one has had playdates with both Hartford and Ocean. “It’s so cute,” Cartwright told Us on Wednesday. “Of course, the babies other than Hartford are just kind of, like, [sitting there]. But it is just adorable to see them together, especially after talking about it for all this time and being so excited to all go together on vacations.”

The Bravo personality revealed that the little ones have a “second playdate” planned for the weekend. “We’re having a barbecue for everybody,” she said. “The kids are going to grow up together. Whenever she is ready, I want to meet … Scheana’s [daughter].”

She added that a Vanderpump Rules baby spinoff in the future would be a “hilarious” show.

While Cartwright and Taylor exited the Bravo series in December 2020, the couple would be open to more “family-oriented” reality TV opportunities in the future. “It might be a different angle,” the new dad told Us. “I want it to be more comedy. … I’m really done with the drama and the arguing with people half my age. I just can’t.”

The pair have been “talking and trying to figure out” what’s next for them. Taylor explained, “We’re excited for our future, but it’s nice to sit back. We’re fortunate and blessed to sit back and take our time and decide how we want to do it, what we want to do.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi