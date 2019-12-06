Matching Monikers

The California native feels like a “follower” after naming son Charlie Wolf like Zooey Deschanel, explaining to Us exclusively: “They’re just both family names. Charlie, or Charles, is a family name and a name that my husband and I both really like, and then Wolf actually comes from his side. I found it on a really old trunk at his grandmother’s house and she was like, ‘Oh, yeah. We had a bunch of wolves in our family,’ so it kind of stuck with me and I just liked it.”