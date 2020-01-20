Welcome to the world! Leah Messer’s sister, Victoria Messer, gave birth to her third child, Caí River Rodríguez Messer, on Monday, January 20.

“My heart is overflowing with gratitude for this beautiful little angel,” Leah, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively. “Victoria was amazing and I got to cut the umbilical cord. It was one of the most beautiful moments watching my precious nephew come into the world. And how special to share his birthday with Martin Luther King Jr.”

The little one arrived at 10:43 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds and 7 ounces, measuring 19.5 inches.

Us broke the news in September that Victoria, 25, was adding another baby to her brood. “Leah’s sister, Victoria, is filming with her right now and Victoria is pregnant,” a source close to the reality star revealed to Us at the time. “The dad is from the trip that Leah and her sister went on to Costa Rica with Kailyn [Lowry]. That’s where she met her guy. They fell in love. The dad was their guide on the rafting tour.”

The insider added, “Victoria and the guy had an instantaneous connection. Leah and Victoria have been back to Costa Rica since to see the baby’s dad. Victoria went back to Costa Rica and it felt like she had left a part of herself there. It’s the perfect story for 90 Day Fiancé!”

The then-pregnant star finalized her divorce from her second husband, Domenick Crapello, a week prior to the news, the source shared with Us, but the former couple had been separated for months. Victoria was previously married to Brian Jones. She welcomed daughters Cami and Cerenity with Crapello and Jones, respectively.

The West Virginia native uploaded a sweet shot of the siblings on Instagram in June, captioned, “They may not be sisters by blood but they are sisters by heart and they will never believe differently. A bond that can never be broken. #mygirls.”

She gushed about her boyfriend, Royer, on social media in October, writing, “Costa Rica and meeting @royer.cr changed my whole life in ways many may or may not understand. … I’m thankful for the things that happened, I learned the importance of diversity, the true meaning of love, and of course we have a blessing on the way.”

The previous month, she posted a picture of them holding hands alongside a Marilyn Monroe quote: “Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can come together!”

Keep scrolling to see sweet shots of Victoria’s baby boy.