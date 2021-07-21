Round of applause! Mandy Moore managed to climb Mount Baker in Washington — all while pumping breast milk for her 4-month-old son, Gus.

“We made it,” the This Is Us star, 37, captioned a smiling shot via Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 20. “On the summit at 6:30 this a.m. More to come. Never been this tired. And I have an infant.”

The actress went on to post selfies taken in the dark with her fellow “adventurers,” as well as photos of herself pumping. “New realities of adventuring,” the New Hampshire native wrote.

The A Walk to Remember star and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, welcomed their baby boy in February. “Gus is here,” the couple wrote via Instagram in a joint statement at the time. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

The following month, Moore opened up about her “lucky” breast-feeding journey with Gus.

“Knock on wood,” the “When I Wasn’t Watching” singer said during a March “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast” episode. “I think maybe because I had such a grueling labor, the gods were smiling down on me in terms of breast-feeding. … He latched immediately. I haven’t had any issues with supply. If anything, [oversupply has] been something that I’ve been dealing with, but I’m sure it will regulate itself and be fine down the road. I have a lot of milk, so his feedings are not super long. He gets plenty in eight to 10 minutes. Sometimes he doesn’t get to go to the other side during a feeding because he gets plenty of milk. But yeah, it hasn’t been a huge issue.”

Moore suffered from a “clogged duct” the following month, and she asked Instagram users for their advice.

“Definitely doing football holds and exclusively nursing on the one impacted side, lecithin, massage, hot epsom salt baths, etc,” the Golden Globe nominee captioned an April selfie. “I have a suspicion it’s from being back at work and pumping more often than having him on the boob during the day. All good.”

Keep scrolling to see the new mom tackling a summit with her friends on Tuesday.