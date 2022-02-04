New mom milestone. Nine weeks after giving birth to her and Tristan Thompson’s son, Maralee Nichols has returned to her pre-baby weight.

“Nine weeks postpartum,” the Texas native, 31, captioned a Thursday, February 3, Instagram slideshow. She worked out in a white sports bra, matching sneakers and gray leggings in the social media upload.

Nichols shared more selfies on her Story, writing, “Back to my pre-baby weight.”

The fitness model welcomed her and the 30-year-old athlete’s baby boy in December 2021, the same month that news broke that Nichols was suing the Canada native for child support.

“Despite the challenges that I know I would have as a single mother and Tristan’s reaction to my pregnancy, I told Tristan I would be having the baby,” she told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “Tristan has not helped me financially with my pregnancy or with our baby. I have paid 100 percent for my son’s expenses. I did not ask Tristan for any money, nor did I accept any money that was offered to me.”

Nichols noted that she wasn’t “focusing on any negativity,” concluding, “I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan. My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment.”

Thompson confirmed his paternity the following month via Instagram Stories, going on to apologize to Khloé Kardashian. (The NBA player was dating the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum when he and Nichols conceived their son.)

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” the professional basketball player, who shares son Prince, 5, and daughter True, 3, with exes Jordan Craig and Kardashian, respectively, wrote in January. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

While Thompson and Nichols have yet to reveal their infant’s name or show his face on social media, the new mom has given her followers glimpses of the little one.

In December 2021, the former personal trainer cuddled up to her son in matching Christmas pajamas. She filmed the newborn kicking his feet the following month.

