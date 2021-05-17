Gorgeous Mandy Moore Makes 1st Awards Show Appearance Since Giving Birth

So stunning! Mandy Moore stole the spotlight in yellow at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, her first awards show appearance since giving birth to her son, Gus.

Moore, 37, presented the award for Best Hero, alongside her This Is Us costar Justin Hartley.

The award went to Anthony Mackie for his role on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The other nominees included Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman 1984), Jack Quaid (The Boys), Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) and Teyonah Parris (WandaVision).

The This Is Us actress announced in September 2020 that she was expecting her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith, whom she wed in November 2018 after three years of dating.

Earlier this year, Moore shared the news of her son’s arrival on social media with a glimpse at her newborn’s blue onesie. “Gus is here,” the actress captioned the February Instagram reveal. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

The singer later revealed that even though she had a scary experience giving birth, she was already thinking about doing it again.

“I’ve said to my husband so many times — and really anyone that has come by that will listen — I’m like, ‘I can’t wait to do it again,’” Moore said during a March episode of the “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast.”

She continued: “As harrowing as the journey was, I miss it. I’m sad that I don’t get to relive it or do it again or something. It’s a hard feeling to describe, but I can look back now with such affection and fondness for myself and what that experience was because it brought me Gus. It brought me this child who is my whole world now.”

Moore explained that motherhood was unlike anything she ever experienced before, and it was worth the obstacles that got her there.

“I’ve never felt this kind of love. It was like the world stopped again, and you’re not aware of anything else that’s going on. That’s why the tearing, all of it, it doesn’t exist. It doesn’t matter. You just have your baby on you. And I couldn’t imagine anything else mattering,” she said at the time.

