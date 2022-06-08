First grade, here he comes! Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey‘s son, Josey, graduated from Kindergarten and celebrated the big milestone with his family.

“Can’t believe it but it’s officially ✌️out Kindergarten !!!!🧑‍🎓” the Justified actor, 38, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 7, along with several photos from the 6-year-old’s graduation that showed the pair wearing coordinating grey blazers and ties. “My baby boy is really a big boy now on his way to 1st grade?!”

He continued, gushing that he loved Josey “so much and you make me so proud to be your Dad! Upward and onward to the next chapter my little man!! ❤️”

Dorsey welcomed his son in September 2015 with his ex-wife, Naya Rivera. “Naya was born to be a mother and is doing really great so far,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “Ryan has amazing paternal instincts and has been waiting on them both hand and foot. They are so excited to be first-time parents.”

The late Glee star, who married Dorsey in May 2014 before they called it quits two years later, was a dedicated mother to Josey until her tragic death in July 2020.

After renting a pontoon boat at Lake Piru in Los Angeles, Rivera was reported missing when workers noticed that the craft’s return was overdue. Josey was found sleeping inside the boat alone and wearing a life vest, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department told Us in a statement. Her body was recovered on July 13, 2020.

“We know from speaking with her son that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey,” an officer from the Sheriff’s department told reporters at the time about the “Sorry” singer’s final moments. “It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya who boosted him onto the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.”

In the wake of her death, Josey has been living with Dorsey and Rivera’s sister, Nickayla Rivera. “Nickayla and Ryan are doing a really great job,” Naya’s father, George Rivera, told Entertainment Tonight about the child in June 2021. “We handle him, and we talk to him just like he’s a 5-year-old going on 6. It’s no different, but when he wants to talk about his mother, we talk about his mother, in conversation.”

He continued: “[Josey is] growing up and handling it really well. It’s not like you’re talking about a ghost that’s floating around, right? He’s got memories as well, but boy is he coming around.”

Nickayla, 28, was also present at Josey’s graduation and the proud aunt shared a photo from the big day on her Instagram Story on Tuesday. “Nephew is a kindergarten graduate,” she wrote alongside a selfie with the future first grader.

