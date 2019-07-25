Dads Nikki Bella Says Boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev Has Baby Fever: He Wants ‘a Daughter First’ By Riley Cardoza July 25, 2019 David Livingston/Getty Images 4 5 / 4 Back to the Beginning Nikki and the dancer were partnered in season 25 on DWTS in 2017. Back to top More News This Hydrating Kit Seriously Makes Skin Glow — 43% Off! Whitney Port Says This Is the ‘Most Comfortable Wireless Bra’ and Wears It Every Day This Under-$15 Crossbody Purse With Nearly 1,800 Reviews Is Going Viral on Amazon More News