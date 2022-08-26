Double Standards

While reflecting on her custody battle with the Ted Lasso star, Wilde slammed negative comments about her parenting.

“The last two years, my family has gone through this kind of restructuring and a revolution that should be a totally personal experience,” she told Variety in August 2022. “And it’s not. The most painful element of it has been women shaming me for making a decision that was for my own health and happiness.”

The In Time actress called out assumptions regarding her bond with her kids, adding, “When people see me not with my kids, it’s always ‘How dare she.’ I’ve never seen anyone say that about a guy. And if he is with his kid, he’s a f–king hero.”