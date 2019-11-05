Pregnant Abbie Duggar Shares Plans to Continue Nursing Career

Working mom! Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) is pregnant with her and husband John David Duggar’s first child, but she may pick her nursing career back up after the little one’s arrival.

“I’ve got my license transferred over to Arkansas so that I have that availability if I want it,” the Oklahoma native, 27, recently told Us Weekly exclusively. “I know I’m planning to keep up my license by doing the continuing education hours. We’ve talked about looking at some options of getting a job. We just haven’t yet. We’ve just really been enjoying being married and traveling a lot this year. So we’ll just keep it as an option and see what happens. … We may wait until our little girl is grown. We’ll just have it as an option if we want or need it.”

John David, 29, added, “I think [we’ll] wait until the baby’s born before we make any big decisions for us. … Then maybe several months down the road after the baby’s here, we can look at … different places for options for her to even work part-time or something like that.”

The pilot married Abbie in November 2018, and they shared their pregnancy news nine months later.

“We are on Cloud 9 about welcoming our own little Duggar into the world,” the Counting On couple told Us in a statement in August. “It really is amazing to think about being parents and having our own child to raise. We are thankful that God has blessed us with this new life and we look forward to taking on this new adventure!”

While the pregnant star’s career moves aren’t set in stone yet, her husband has let her fly a few times. “I say, ‘Hey, you want to fly the plane for a minute so I can grab something out of the back seat here?’ Or just, ‘Do you want to fly for a minute?’” the 19 Kids and Counting alum told Us. “She’ll grab the controls, and she does a great job. I’m an instructor, a licensed instructor, so I can legally do that. Abbie’s make a great pilot, so we’ll see. Maybe one day we’ll get her signed off.”

Counting On airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Carly Sloane