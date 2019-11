Abbie Duggar

The Counting On star’s husband, John David Duggar, told Us exclusively in October 2019: “It hit her hard, and she was down for probably seven weeks with severe morning sickness. … She was hospitalized a couple times. We made multiple visits to the ER for dehydration. … She couldn’t eat, pretty much, or drink, or anything. So she was actually on IVs and had IVs at home. So that was a pretty scary time.”