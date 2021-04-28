Getting glamorous! Pregnant Christine Quinn rocked blue and gold looks for her Glamour Bulgaria shoot on Tuesday, April 27.

The Selling Sunset star, 32, sported multiple outfits in the maternity photos, showing her bare belly in a cropped top and a plunging gown.

The bump update came four days after the Netflix personality wrote via Instagram that she is a “few weeks away from being a mommy.”

“I can’t believe [it]!” the Texas native captioned an Instagram slideshow on Friday, April 23.

The reality star has been feeling “surprisingly energized” while expecting her first child with husband Christian Richard, she exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, noting that her “sex drive has absolutely gone up.”

Quinn explained to Us, “I started looking for things on Amazon, like pillows and things, that kind of elevate yourself. I have no shame in talking about sex at all.”

The real estate agent felt “very nauseous” during the first trimester of her pregnancy and “definitely” threw up a lot, she told Us: “I wasn’t sure what part of it was pregnancy [and] what part of it was food because I’m really sensitive to food. It was definitely heightened, and my appetite changed a lot, so it wasn’t really fun. … I’m doing my best to stick to my routine, but I’ve noticed during pregnancy, I was low on a few things, like, vitamin D and iron. So, I’ve been taking supplements and that’s been really helping me feel great.”

Quinn announced in February that she and the retired software engineer, 42, have a little one on the way. “I’m going to be a mommy!” the pregnant star wrote via Instagram at the time. “My heart is already bursting with love and gratitude for this little life inside me. I’m humbled, awestruck and inspired. It’s already a feeling like no other that I’ve ever experienced, and all I can think about is how we can be the best parents possible.”

The couple secretly wed in December 2019 in Los Angeles, and their nuptials later aired on Selling Sunset season 3. Quinn told Metro in August of the following year that she wanted to start a family and “would love two boys.”

The realtor explained at the time: “I can’t even imagine, like, trying to tame a little Christine. I always wanted two little boys just because I’m actually, like, quite a tomboy myself. I grew up playing sports, I love cars and I fly airplanes. I love all the boys’ stuff, I always have. I was really athletic growing up, I ride horses.”

