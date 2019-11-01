Pregnant Jenna Dewan Dresses Up Her Baby Bump in 2 Cute Halloween Costumes

Pregnant Jenna Dewan let her baby bump shine with two Halloween looks.

“This is Halloween,” the former World of Dance host, 38, captioned a Thursday, October 31, Instagram video of her rubbing her budding belly. The actress wore a black shirt and leggings covered in bones, featuring a smiling baby skeleton over her stomach.

Dewan’s boyfriend, Steve Kazee, posted a photo of the Connecticut native in the same outfit, writing, “Things that go ‘bump’ in the night! My 44th Happy Halloween and Baby Kazee’s first! Thank you all for the birthday wishes yesterday. Best. Birthday. Ever.”

The Gracefully You author, who revealed her pregnancy news in September, also wore an angel costume while celebrating Halloween with her and Channing Tatum’s 6-year-old daughter, Everly, on Thursday. Dewan was all smiles with her wings and halo while posing with the little one besides a sign for “1st Grade Sand Art Bracelets.” Everly sported a similar style, her face covered with a heart emoji.

The little one is already “so excited” to become a big sister. “She’s owning this so much,” the Step Up star told Us Weekly and other reporters earlier this month. “She tells everybody in the world, anyone and everyone. She tells everyone she sees, ‘Did you know I’m going to be a big sister?’ She’s so happy. I knew she’d be excited.”

As for Kazee, 44, the Tony winner is “nervous as can be” about becoming a father. “I’m trying to just be calm about it and know that we’ve been doing this for billions of years, millions of years at least, so we’re going to be OK,” he explained to Us exclusively. “We’re very happy. It’s an incredible experience. I’m, like, every day just in awe of the fact that there’s a life growing inside of this human being that I love so much.”

The Broadway star went on to praise his pregnant girlfriend, telling Us, “She’s incredible. … She’s glowing!”

Keep scrolling to see Dewan celebrating Halloween with Kazee and Everly in two amazing looks.