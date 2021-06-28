Pregnancies Pregnant Shawn Johnson East’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: Pics By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Courtesy of Shawn Johnson/Instagram 58 57 / 58 Bare Belly Johnson shared her baby bump progress in a June 2021 Instagram Story post. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Talked About Plastic Surgery: Photos Then and Now of Farrah Abraham, More A Breakdown of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Complicated Relationship Timeline Here Comes the Sun! Photos of Your Favorite Stars Rocking Swimsuits This Season More News