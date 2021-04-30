Pregnant Shawn Johnson Enters Her 3rd Trimester: ‘Let’s Do This'

Pregnancies Pregnant Shawn Johnson East’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 2nd Child: Pics By Riley Cardoza April 30, 2021 Courtesy of SHawn Johnson/Instagram 28 28 / 28 Final Trimester “Third tri,” the athlete captioned an April 2021 Instagram Story photo. “Let’s do this.” Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Josh Duggar’s Parents and Sisters Break Silence on Child Porn Charges: ‘We Are Disturbed’ 19 Kids and Counting’s Josh and Anna Duggar: A Timeline of Their Relationship Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Tampa Bay Mansion Gives Them Views of the Water! See Photos More News