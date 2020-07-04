Pregnant Sophie Turner Cradles Her Baby Bump on a Walk With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner showed off her growing baby bump in a white minidress as she stepped out with husband Joe Jonas and her parents in L.A. on Thursday, July 2.

The Game of Thrones alum, 24, wore gray shorts underneath the floaty dress, which she teamed with socks, slippers and a face mask. The Jonas Brothers singer, 30, meanwhile wore shorts, a T-shirt and sneakers as they strolled with their pups, an Alaskan Klee Kai named Porky Basquiat and a golden retriever they adopted after their other Klee Kai, Waldo, died after being hit by a car in 2019. The mom-to-be’s dad, Andrew Turner, walked a cute corgi alongside them.

A source previously told Us Weekly that the couple, who wed in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019, will be parents very, very soon. “She’s due in the next couple of weeks,” the insider told Us at the end of June.

The pair haven’t spoken publicly about her pregnancy, but during an appearance on Conan in April, Sophie admitted that she was “very, very safe” as she and her husband quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m kind of loving it,” the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star said as she added that she’s “an introvert and a homebody.” “If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me,” Sophie said. “I leave the house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs, and then that’s it.”

“I see how people are finding it difficult, but I don’t understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing,” she continued. “I’m like, ‘All you have to do is stay at home and, like, get drunk at home. It’s great.'”

Another bonus for her: “You don’t have to get dressed up.”

While many couples are struggling with spending so much time together at home — and several celebrity relationships have ended due to quarantine — Sophie said the opposite was true for her and the DNCE singer.

“Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe’s like a real social butterfly so I struggle to kind of lock him down and have him just spend time with me,” she said. “It’s like prison for him, but it’s great for me.”

