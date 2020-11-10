Getting her room ready! Pregnant Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark have been preparing for their daughter’s arrival with a “fairy tale” nursery.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 32, gave her followers the first glimpse of the space in October when she showed a framed photo of a heart.

“My favorite part of her nursery,” the Next Level Basic author wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “After I bought this, we discovered she has a hole in her heart, and it was the worst week of our lives waiting to find out just how serious it was. After a week of actual hell on earth, the doctors said it’s incredibly small and should heal on its own.”

The former reality star concluded that the piece of artwork now “means so much more” to her and the commercial casting director.

Later that same month, the Louisiana native showed the Harry Potter accents in the nursery, including a book-themed mobile.

“OK but how magical is my baby’s mini Harry Potter OOTD mirror?!” the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host wrote on her October Instagram Story. “Fairy tale vibes.”

Us Weekly broke the news in June that Schroeder was pregnant with her and Clark’s first child. Later that same month, the couple confirmed the news with a baby bump photo and announced that they have a girl on the way.

Clark revealed in an October “Give Them Lala … With Randall” podcast episode that he and Schroeder conceived their little one on Easter.

“We weren’t planning for it, obviously,” the dad-to-be said at the time. “We just weren’t being careful like we normally were.”

While the pair were initially supposed to tie the knot in September in Italy, they chose a different location due to the coronavirus pandemic, posting footage via Instagram from their September surprise backyard wedding in October.

“Today would’ve been our wedding day,” the bride captioned a video at the time. “We went and did it anyway. Married Sept 2020. Hopefully Italian dream wedding Oct 2021. I am so proud to be your wife.”

Keep scrolling to see their baby-to-be’s sweet space ahead of her birth.