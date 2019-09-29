Royals Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Embark on Royal Tour of Africa With 4-Month-Old Son Archie By Riley Cardoza September 29, 2019 Dominic Lipinski/Shutterstock 32 33 / 32 Feeling Grateful Harry stopped by the Nalikule College of Education during the final leg of his solo trip in Malawi. Back to top More News What Exactly Is the Keto Diet? Is It for You? Us’ New Podcast Breaks Down Ketosis 101 Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Choreography! Us Weekly’s Petformers Awards 2019: Vote for Outstanding Lead in a Comedy! More News