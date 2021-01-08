Congrats to their former costar! Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and more Vanderpump Rules stars reacted to Stassi Schroeder’s baby news.
The former reality star, 32, gave birth to her baby girl, Hartford Charlie Rose Clark, on January 7.
The infant arrived seven months after Us Weekly broke the news that the Next Level Basic author was pregnant. The Louisiana native and Beau Clark confirmed the news via Instagram later that same month, debuting Schroeder’s baby bump.
“We’re having a baby girl,” the former “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast host captioned the June 2020 social media upload. Clark, 40, held up a pink onesie in the sweet shot.
The former Bravo personality continued showing her baby bump progress via Instagram, including on her September 2020 wedding day. She and Clark tied the knot in a backyard ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the commercial casting director kissed the bride’s belly at the altar.
Schroeder wasn’t the only former SUR employee expecting a little one at the time. Brittany Cartwright, Lala Kent and Scheana Shay announced their pregnancies back-to-back.
“Who would’ve thought we’d all be … sober at the same time,” Schroeder joked via Instagram in December 2020.
As for Katie Maloney, the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host is having “a lot of fun being along for the ride with” her friends while trying to conceive her and Tom Schwartz’s first child.
“Tom and I decided a while ago that we would start trying this past summer, which we have,” the Utah native, 33, said in November 2020. “It hasn’t happened for us yet. So, when the time is right for us.”
Two months prior, Maloney exclusively told Us that she and Schwartz, 37, were “doing the baby dance” but “trying not to stress” about their family plans.
“We are trying to keep [our] eyes on our own page, but still be excited for someone else,” she said in August 2020. “If it happens, great! That’s the main thing that everyone always says, they’re like, ‘Just don’t stress about it or don’t be anxious about it. It’ll happen when you’re not thinking about it.’”
Keep scrolling to see the Pucker and Pout creator, her husband and more Vanderpump Rules stars sharing their support for Schroeder and Clark’s new arrival.