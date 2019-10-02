Mini peach! Eva Marcille shared the first photos of her newborn son, Maverick, exclusively with Us Weekly.

“Just like his name implies, Maverick did things his way. He came a few weeks early,” the 34-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star told Us. “I started getting contractions three days before he decided to actually arrive, so we checked into the hospital just to be prepared. All I ever ask for is a healthy baby and God answered my prayers, so everything went smooth.”

Marcille and her husband, Michael Sterling, welcomed their second child together on September 27. The couple are also parents of 17-month-old son Michael Todd Sterling Jr. The reality TV personality has a daughter named Marley, 5, from a previous relationship.

According to Marcille, Marley and Michael Jr. are “obsessed” with their new baby brother.

“They can’t get enough of him. Marley is the best big sister and she loves being the oldest,” the Bravo star explained. “She’s helping me with both of her brothers, keeping Mikey busy when I have to feed Maverick and is just the sweetest girl I could ask for.”

The America’s Next Top Model alum and Sterling tied the knot in October 2018.

“I’m pretty open about how amazing my husband is. I couldn’t ask for better,” Marcille gushed to Us. “The day after Maverick was born, there was a party to announce [my CBD line] cEVAd. It had been planned for months and there was just no way I could go hours after I had given birth. Not only did Michael go, take Michael Jr., with him but he made a speech on my behalf to a room filled with 300 people. After holding my hand through childbirth and being in the hospital with me for days. He is literally the best and I love him to pieces.”

Fans will see Marcille’s pregnancy journey on season 12 of RHOA, which premieres on Bravo Sunday, November 3, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll through to see the adorable photos of baby Maverick: