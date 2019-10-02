Exclusive ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Star Eva Marcille Shares First Photos of Baby Boy Maverick By Sarah Hearon October 2, 2019 Courtesy of Sophia Barret Studios 4 5 / 4 Strong Mama Marcille told Us that this pregnancy was “a bit tougher” on her body. Back to top More News Buying ASAP! This Removable Hooded Faux Leather Jacket Keeps Selling Out at Nordstrom Over 3,000 Shoppers Say This Under-$15 Organic Oil Is an Anti-Aging Miracle Upgrade Your Closet with Celeb-Approved Denim That’s Perfect for Fall — and on Sale More News