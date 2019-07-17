Babies

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Alum Gretchen Rossi Shares First Photos of Newborn Daughter Skylar

By
Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley Shares First Photos Newborn Daughter Skylar
 Patty Othon Photography
9
10 / 9

Already Wrapped Around His Finger

One photo showed the baby girl grasping her father’s finger.

Back to top