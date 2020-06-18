Broadway babies! Since tying the knot, Ruthie Ann Miles and Jonathan Blumenstein have given their followers glimpses of their growing family.

The couple welcomed their daughter Abigail in January 2013. They announced five years later that the little one was going to become a big sister.

The Tony winner and her daughter were hit by a car in March 2018 when Miles was 7 months pregnant. The car, which drove through a red light and hit several pedestrians, killed the 5-year-old, as well as Lauren Lew’s 1-year-old son, Joshua.

The Arizona native then spent three days in the ICU. She lost her baby, Sophia, two months later.

“At the time of the crash Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured. This past Friday Ruthie and Jonathan lost their baby, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein,” the family’s lawyer, Ben Rabinowitz, wrote in a statement in May 2018. “The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom. As you might imagine, they are overwhelmed by the sadness of the deaths of their children.”

He added at the time: “Ruthie and Jonathan are grateful for the support of their family and friends but wish and ask that their privacy be respected during their most trying time. Ruthie and Jonathan continue to seek God’s presence, mercy and peace.”

In March 2020, the pair revealed that they were expecting another baby. “We’d like to announce our very happy news: We are expecting another child this spring!” Miles tweeted at the time. “Thank you especially to the many of you who supported us in the aftermath of the crash, continually lifted us up in prayer, doused us with Love, encouraged us, let us be & grieve these two years …. and now rejoice with us in this new life. We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters & are loving watching their family grow.”

Hope Elizabeth was born two months later. “Welcome to the world,” Miles wrote via Instagram in May 2019. “3 generations of April Babies.”

