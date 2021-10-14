Father-daughter date night! Seal posed for red carpet photos with his 17-year-old daughter, Leni, on Wednesday, October 13.

The singer, 58, and the model matched in black outfits at the premiere of The Harder They Fall. Leni wore a black dress, while her dad sported a suit. They both rocked black nail polish.

The Grammy winner, who contributed to the movie’s soundtrack, also brought the teenager’s boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky, to the event.

The London native shares Leni with his ex-wife, Heidi Klum. The America’s Got Talent judge, 48, conceived her eldest child with Flavio Briatore, but the former couple called it quits before the infant’s May 2004 arrival. By that time, Klum was dating Seal. He adopted the then-5-year-old in 2009.

Following their May 2005 wedding in Mexico, the Project Runway host went on to give birth to Henry, Johan, 14, and Lou, 12, before splitting from Seal in 2012.

In May, the “Kiss From a Rose ” singer exclusively told Us Weekly why he isn’t a huge fan of Leni following in the Germany native’s modeling footsteps.

“That’s a precarious road to take,” Seal said at the time. He noted that the career choice “seldom” brings happiness.

The musician also gave an update on his coparenting relationship with Klum, saying, “It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it’s really easy and that’s not a real challenge at all. … But you have to be a team. And if you’re not a team, then it can all fall to pieces. I never had that teamwork [with Klum]. We never had teamwork.”

He considers parenting Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou to be a “privilege” and takes his role as a “guiding figure” seriously.

“You do your best while you love your children, you do your best to keep them safe. And one of two things is going to happen — either that’s going to be good enough or it isn’t,” Seal told Us. “One quickly realizes about children, particularly as they grow older, is that they’re not yours. … You just happen to be the fortunate caretaker.”

His offspring “don’t have challenges,” the Voice Australia coach added, telling Us, “They live in a nice house. They don’t have to worry about food on the table. They have the benefit of a great education.”

Keep scrolling to see Seal and Leni walking the red carpet on Wednesday.