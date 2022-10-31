Sophia Grace Brownlee ‘Couldn’t Face’ Her Dad to Reveal Pregnancy News

Getting ready for motherhood. After announcing her pregnancy, Sophia Grace Brownlee has gotten honest about every obstacle she has faced on her personal journey.

Brownlee, who previously rose to stardom for her viral rendition of Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” with cousin Rosie McClelland, confirmed in October 2022 that she was expecting her first child.

“I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant,” she shared in a YouTube video. “So, I am 21 weeks today and the reason why I left it so long is that I always want to make sure that everything’s completely fine and that everything’s safe. I was very shocked when I first found out, [and] I’ve got used to it now and I’m super, super happy about it. I can’t wait to share this journey with you [on my channel].”

The former child correspondent’s cousin, for her part, showed her support, writing via Instagram, “Together forever, words can’t explain this feeling! So excited for this next chapter, here for you will buy milk, babysit, but I don’t think I can change a nappy just yet 😂 love you so much.”

That same month, Brownlee recalled showing McClelland a sonogram that confirmed her pregnancy. “Honestly, it was literally one of the most happiest moments ever,” she told E! News. “She was just so happy because we’ve been so close our whole life and we literally have done everything together. I’m going into a new chapter and obviously she’s going to be the best cousin ever. I’m so excited for her to meet the baby.”

Brownlee also noted that her mother was the first to find out the exciting news, adding, “My mom’s reaction obviously, at the start, she was a little bit like, ‘Oh wow.’ But she just got used to it straight away and she was always really happy and excited about it.”

According to the singer, getting to see the outpouring of love on social media made her public announcement worth it.

“I’ve seen so many supportive comments about how, ‘You’re young, but I had a baby at this age,’ and it was so lovely. It really makes me feel happy when I see other girls comment that. It really, really makes me so more confident,” she detailed. “At the start, I was feeling a bit sort of overwhelmed. And you think about, like, ‘How am I going to know how to do this? How am I going to learn how to carry the baby properly?’ It’s kind of scary.”

Brownlee concluded: “It’s a human [response], but I feel like it will just come naturally once I have the baby. My family and friends are so supportive. I’m sure that [they] will help so much. So, I feel really confident about it now.”

Scroll down for Brownlee’s most candid comments about her pregnancy: