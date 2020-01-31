Stars Share #GirlDad Photos in Honor of Kobe Bryant

In Memoriam Celebrities Share #GirlDad Photos in Honor of Kobe Bryant and His Love for His Daughters By Johnni Macke 7 hours ago Courtesy Al Roker/Instagram 11 5 / 11 Al Roker The meteorologist, 65, is “proud to be” a girl dad. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Sustainable Sneaker With a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock Kristin Cavallari Swears by This Gentle Retinol for an Ageless Complexion The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News