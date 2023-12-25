T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach traded romance for family this Christmas Eve.

The couple both took to social media on Sunday, December 24, to share moments from their respective holiday celebrations with their little ones.

Holmes, 46, spent the night with 10-year-old daughter Sabine, whom he shares with estranged wife Marilee Fiebig. The pair spent their holiday around the tree as they watched movies in anticipation of Christmas morning.

“That time of night when kids start counting and shaking their gifts,” Homes wrote via his Instagram Story alongside a photo of Sabine toying with her presents. (Holmes is also a dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden from his marriage to first wife Amy Ferson.)

Holmes let Sabina choose the entertainment for the evening, which included horror flicks Violent Night and MEGAN. “She picked it. #BabySabine,” he joked alongside a photo of the film. When they moved on to Die Hard, Holmes added, “That’s more like it.”

Later, Sabine began to lose patience awaiting her gifts, as Holmes snapped a shot of her with wild hair in the early morning hours. “!!! This was 4am!!! #GoBacktoYOURBed,” he quipped.

While Holmes spent quality time with his little one, Robach, 50, had a girls’ night in with daughters Ava, 19, and Annalise, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. (Robach and McIntosh split in 2009. She later exchanged vows with Andrew Shue, who previously welcomed sons Nate, 27, Aidan, 24, and Wyatt, 19, with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.)

“Merry Xmas Eve,” Robach wrote via her Instagram Story on Sunday alongside a photo of a steak dinner. Ava also shared moments from the trio’s evening, including one of their mom cooking over the stove.

Holmes and Robach made headlines more than a year ago after photos surfaced of them getting cozy outside of the office. The former GMA3 coanchors ultimately parted ways with their respective spouses, which they have since claimed happened before they started dating each other. (Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Shue, 56, and Fiebig, 46, are also now dating.)

The pair have since gotten candid about their romance on their “Amy and T.J.” podcast, which premiered earlier this month. During their Thursday, December 21, episode, Holmes and Robach opened up about how their kids initially felt about their relationship and the adjustment period their families endured after news broke that they were dating.

“As tough as it has been for so many people in our lives, it’s the most difficult for [our kids], because now they’re having to look at us in a different way with one another,” Robach explained, noting that she and Holmes had both formed individual bonds with each other’s kids before their relationship turned romantic. As a result, Robach said it was a challenge for their children to adjust to seeing them as a couple.

Robach added that she and Holmes have been “very thoughtful” and “very patient” as they navigate their children’s feelings about their relationship. “But things are good,” she said. “They’re peaceful. We want to continue to build on that.”

Sabine has even asked to spend more time with her dad’s new partner. “My little one has known Robach since she was 1 and now she’s knowing Robach in a different way in a different role, but it’s been the greatest,” Holmes explained, sharing that he has allowed Sabine to “guide” their dynamic. “I’m always just open. ‘Robach is here, we’re hanging, do you want to do this?’”

He continued: “The past few months she has volunteered. ‘Robach is there, can I come by? You and Robach are doing what? Can I get a piece of that?’ Like, voluntarily. It’s really been one of the most touching things recently to see how she wants to be a part and included and enjoys the time with us.”

Keep scrolling for the sweetest moments from Holmes and Robach’s Christmas Eve celebrations: