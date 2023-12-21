Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are putting in the work to develop “evolving” bonds with each other’s kids in the aftermath of their respective divorces.

During the Thursday, December 21, episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast, Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, recalled the initial adjustment period after news broke that they were dating following splits from their spouses.

“As tough as it has been for so many people in our lives, it’s the most difficult for [our kids], because now they’re having to look at us in a different way with one another,” Robach said in response to a question submitted by a listener.

Robach shares daughters Ava, 20, and Annalise, 17, with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, from whom she split in 2009. She later exchanged vows with Andrew Shue, who previously welcomed sons Nate, 27, Aidan, 24, and Wyatt, 19, with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney.

Holmes, meanwhile, shares his 10-year-old daughter, Sabine, with now-ex-wife Marilee Fiebig. (He is also a dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden from his marriage to first wife Amy Ferson.)

While reflecting on her romance with Holmes, Robach noted that her kids formed individual connections with Holmes — and Sabine developed a bond with Robach — back when the journalists “were just friends.” As a result, Robach and Holmes understand how tough it was for their children to adjust to seeing them as a couple.

The former GMA3 coanchors made headlines more than a year ago after photos surfaced of them getting cozy outside of the office. Robach and Holmes ultimately parted ways with their respective spouses, which they have since claimed happened before they started dating each other.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said during the debut episode of his and Robach’s podcast earlier this month.

On Thursday’s episode, Robach noted that she and Holmes have been “very thoughtful” and “very patient” as they navigate their children’s feelings about their relationship. “But things are good,” she added. “They’re peaceful. We want to continue to build on that.”

Holmes’ daughter has even started to ask to spend time with him and Robach.

“My little one has known Robach since she was 1 and now she’s knowing Robach in a different way in a different role, but it’s been the greatest,” he explained about allowing Sabine to “guide” their dynamic. “I’m always just open. ‘Robach is here, we’re hanging, do you want to do this?’”

He continued: “The past few months she has volunteered. ‘Robach is there, can I come by? You and Robach are doing what? Can I get a piece of that?’ Like, voluntarily. It’s really been one of the most touching things recently to see how she wants to be a part and included and enjoys the time with us.”

Since breaking their silence on their romance, Robach and Holmes have openly discussed nearly every topic. The pair, however, have yet to weigh in on the news that their former spouses have started dating each other.

Multiple outlets confirmed earlier this month that Shue and Fiebig are dating. A source told Us Weekly that the duo are “happy together” and that their “feelings for each other are genuine.”

“They always got along,” the insider added about how Shue and Fiebig “knew each other” from going on double dates when they were still married to Robach and Holmes.