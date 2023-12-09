Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes made their second red carpet appearance as a couple at the Z100 Jingle Ball, with his daughter Sabine at their side.

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, stepped out at the holiday-themed music festival at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Friday, December 8, where they twinned in black slacks but swapped out jacket types. While Robach glittered in a gold blazer, Holmes opted for an edgy motorcycle jacket.

As the pair posed for photos on the red carpet, they couldn’t resist getting in some candid, playful shots. In one pic, Robach and Holmes couldn’t stop laughing as they looked into one another’s eyes.

The couple brought Holmes’ youngest daughter, 11-year-old Sabine, to the concert. Sabine, who Holmes shares with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, rocked a pink hoodie with an image of Elvis Presley on the front.

Holmes, who also shares two older children with ex-wife Amy Ferson, revealed via his Instagram Story several hours earlier that he helped Sabine get “red carpet ready.” He captioned a pic of himself combing her locks, “#HairbyHolmes.”

Once the trio found their seats inside MSG, Holmes danced around to the musicians’

Sets per Instagram Story footage. In one video, he and Sabine belted out the words to OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars.” A follow-up clip proved that Sabine was very excited about Olivia Rodrigo’s set and that she masterfully knew every word to “Vampire” and “Good 4 U.”

“Girl Daddin’ like a mother,” Holmes captioned his Instagram clip.

Robach and Holmes began cohosting GMA3: What You Need to Know in 2020, where they developed a friendly bond. Two years later, they were photographed outside the office despite their marriages to Andrew Shue and Fiebig, 46, respectively. (Robach and Holmes have since stressed that they were both going through divorces at the time when the photos made headlines.)

Amid the scandal, ABC pulled Robach and Holmes from GMA3. Us Weekly broke the news in January that they were officially “out” at the network. Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan have since taken over on the Good Morning America afternoon broadcast.

Robach and Holmes did not let the workplace scandal faze them as they continued building their relationship. Meanwhile, Sabine and Robach’s two daughters — Ava and Analise, whom she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh — first found out about their parents’ relationship after the photos were published online.

“My daughter, I mean, she’s 10, I was still trying to get her adjusted to her new reality of her parents not being together. And I’d been working on that for the past three, four months,” Holmes said on the couple’s debut podcast episode earlier this week. “So I didn’t want to spring on her that early, ‘Oh yeah, by the way, you know that Amy Robach, who you’ve known since you were 1?’ … Well, I’m dating her now.’”

Robach, for her part, noted that she is still apologizing to her daughters for how the scandal played out. “We thought we were protecting our children and our families, and we thought we had time,” she said on the “Amy & T.J.” podcast. “And we thought we had a right to privacy. And maybe that was foolish and silly.”

The couple’s exes have also reportedly been involved. News broke on Tuesday, December, 5, that Shue, 56, and Fiebig started dating after bonding over the drama.