T.J. Holmes ended October on a high note, spending Halloween with his youngest daughter, Sabine.

“#WednesdayHolmes #BabySabine #HappyHalloween,” Holmes, 46, captioned two snaps of his baby girl on Tuesday, October 31.

The 10-year-old was dressed up as Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family for the holiday, complete with a Thing hand sitting on her head. Sabine wore black from head to toe, including a black bucket hat, boots, zip-up hoodie and black and white striped socks.

Holmes took a picture of his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Marilee Fiebig, solo on the streets of New York City. Sabine later joined what appeared to be her classmates for a Halloween parade in the Big Apple.

Earlier in October, Us Weekly confirmed that Holmes and Fiebig, 45, reached a divorce settlement. Attorneys for both parties filed the finalized paperwork on October 11, per records seen by Us.

A certificate of dissolution has been processed in the New York County Supreme Court, according to online records. However, the settlement and divorce judgment are still pending.

Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig in December 2022, one month after his relationship with former GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchor Amy Robach made headlines. (Photos surfaced in November 2022 of Robach, 50, and Holmes getting cozy while still married to other people.)

Fiebig and Holmes were married for 12 years before the scandal and their subsequent split. Prior to his relationship with Fiebig, Holmes was married to Amy Ferson, with whom he shares daughter Brianne and son Jaiden.

Robach, meanwhile, shares daughters Ava and Annalise with first husband Tim McIntosh. She had been married to Andrew Shue for 10 years when she began seeing Holmes. Robach was declared legally single in April.

Holmes and Robach were placed on hiatus in December 2022 by ABC as their relationship continued to raise eyebrows. They officially exited GMA3 in January. After lying low for a few months, they’ve recently upped their public outings.

“They’re in a good place,” an insider exclusively told Us in August. “They’re moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together.”

The insider added that the couple are “very happy” despite the drama that surrounded the start of their romance. “Now the plan is they do want to move in together and get engaged,” the source said.

While an engagement hasn’t transpired just yet, Robach and Holmes announced their latest venture shortly after Holmes’ father-daughter Halloween hangout this week.

“How’s this for Instagram official? #silentnomore 🎤,” the twosome wrote via a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, November 1, revealing their new “Amy & T.J.” podcast will premiere on Tuesday, December 5.