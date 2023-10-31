A decade after her diagnosis, Amy Robach is celebrating being cancer-free and championing those who are still battling the disease.

“10 years ago today I became a survivor,” Robach, 50, wrote via Instagram on Monday, October 30. “To everyone out there fighting the fight, I salute you 🩷 #breastcancerawareness.”

The former GMA3: What You Need to Know cohost shared a photo of herself sitting in a chair during one of her past cancer treatments. In the snap, she smiled and made a muscle-man gesture while getting an IV.

Robach was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2013 after getting a mammogram in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month live on air. The following month, she announced on Good Morning America that she would be undergoing a double mastectomy to fight her cancer.

“The diagnosis that’s still hard for me to say out loud. I have breast cancer,” Robach said at the time. “I know that I have a fight ahead of me. But I also know that I have a lot worth fighting for.”

The broadcaster underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy and breast reconstruction surgery before beating the illness in 2014.

Four years later, Robach toasted to her health by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro with her loved ones. “I summited Kilimanjaro with my family to say, ‘I’m alive and kicking and have a lot more living to do,’” she exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2019. “And my 12-year-old all the way up to my 65-year-old dad made it.”

Robach recalled the journey to the top being “hard” but used the climb as a reminder that she can overcome any challenge. “You’re also thinking, like, ‘I’m alive, I can do this. I’m with the people I love, so it was an awesome way to celebrate,’” she explained at the time.

The journalist, who shares daughters Ava and Annalise with first husband Tim McIntosh, has continued to live life to the fullest since sharing her cancer battle publicly. In addition to traveling and climbing mountains, Robach run several marathons.

“It makes me feel so joyful to know that I am challenging myself physically, and believing in my body again, trusting in my body, again, investing in my body again, and really doing everything in my power to make sure that if this thing comes back, or even if it’s living in me now, I am in fight mode,” Robach said during a GMA episode in October 2021. “At 48 years old, I’m significantly more healthy than I was in my 20s and 30s.”

Earlier this month, Robach confirmed that she is training for another New York City Marathon alongside boyfriend T.J. Holmes. “Let the tapering begin … and a big thank you for the post run eggs and chorizo @officialtjholmes 😋,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos on October 18, from her recent NYC Marathon training session.

The pair previously ran the NYC marathon together in November 2022 while they were GMA3 colleagues. Weeks later, Robach and Holmes, 46, made headlines when photos surfaced of them packing on the PDA while married to other people. The anchors were placed on hiatus by ABC in December 2022 and officially exited GMA3 in January.

Holmes has since split from wife Marilee Fiebig, with whom he shares daughter Sabine, 10. The exes settled their divorce in October. (Holmes also shares daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex Amy Ferson.)

Robach, meanwhile, was declared legally single in April after being married to Andrew Shue for 10 years. Robach was stepmother to Shue’s three sons, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Hageney.