Getting real. Just days after revealing that she was originally pregnant with twins on Instagram, Taylor Selfridge is clearing things up.

“I don’t like that people are calling it a miscarriage now. It’s called vanishing twin syndrome or disappearing twin syndrome,” the Are You the One? alum, 25, who is expecting a baby with The Challenge alum Cory Wharton, told Us Weekly exclusively. “We went in for a check-up on our baby and they had found a separate empty sac so we didn’t know that we had twins before that.”

On Wednesday, November 27, Selfridge posted an Instagram Story revealing the news.

“I’m doing just fine. I’m happy, healthy, our baby is healthy,” she wrote. “A few days after the announcement, we found out we were supposed to actually have twins, I ended up losing one of them. But on the positive side, my baby is healthy! And I’m 19 weeks now.”

In a new interview with Us, the Ex on the Beach vet admitted that she was very upset after the news and felt guilty.

“I was so stressed out during the first trimester that I was afraid it was my fault that happened and that’s what I struggle with now,” she shared. “Our baby is very healthy, we have no genetic issues to worry about after testing and we’re very happy about that.”

Us broke the news that the couple is expecting in October. “It was definitely a surprise,” Wharton, 28, said at the time. The Real World vet shares 2-year-old daughter Ryder with ex-girlfriend Cheyenne Floyd, but he didn’t know he was Ryder’s father until she was 6 months old. “Just being there from the day she found out that she’s pregnant and knowing that it was mine, I knew that I was going to have to step up. It’s exciting for me. It’s gonna be a lot, but I’m excited. I never went to an ultrasound, you know? I never went to the doctor’s appointments to see her check-ups and things like that. So for me, this is like my first baby almost, as weird as that sounds.”

Scroll through the gallery below for more on Wharton and Selfridge’s relationship.