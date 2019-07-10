Family Time

Beyonce, Chance the Rapper, Eddie Cibrian and More Bring Their Families to ‘The Lion King’ Premiere

By
Stephen Curry Ayesha and More Bring Their Families to ‘The Lion King’ Premiere
 Media Punch/INSTARimages.com
9
10 / 9

Stephen Curry

The NBA player, 31, and his wife, 30, also share 12-month-old son Canon.

Back to top