Exclusive

Bringing Up Bates’ Tori Bates Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2 Less Than a Year After Son Kade’s Birth: I’m ‘Absolutely Thrilled’

By
Tori Bates Bobby Smith Baby Announcement
Bobby Smith and Tori Bates with their son, Robert. Taryn Yager
6
7 / 6

All Smiles

Smith and Tori posed for a pic with their son.

Back to top