Family Time

John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album With 3 Kids: Pics

By
John Travolta Family Album
 Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
22
4 / 22
podcast
LTG_Supplements_AMI_03.11.21_600x338

All Dressed Up

Ella held her parents’ hands at the 2007 Hairspray premiere.

Back to top