Canine companion! John Travolta and son Ben added a new member to the family after the 2022 Oscars: the dog that Jamie Lee Curtis brought on stage during Betty White’s In Memoriam segment.

“Ben adopted this dog from last nights Oscar tribute to Betty White,” the Grease icon, 68, shared via Instagram on Monday, March 28, of him and his 11-year-old son holding the brown and white pup. “Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks.”

The Halloween star shared the same image of the proud pet owners via Instagram, as well as a snap of the Urban Cowboy actor cuddling the dog backstage at the ceremony. (John reunited with his Pulp Fiction costars Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman to present the best actor award.)

“I had already left the Dolby theater last night after honoring Betty White and was on my way home when someone texted me a photo of John holding little Mac N Cheese in the green room before his presentation of the best actor Oscar,” Curtis, 63, captioned the picture. “I thought it was so beautiful to see him with her and then today I found out that he and his son, Ben have adopted beautiful little mac & cheese and are taking her home today.”

Earlier in the evening, the actress honored White — who died two weeks shy of 100 in December 2021 — with a moving speech that paid tribute to her animal advocacy.

“Day in and day out for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends, but for animals just like this,” Curtis said, holding the pup. “The greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac & Cheese from Paw Works.”

The Freaky Friday star wasn’t the only celebrity to delight in John and Ben’s adoption of little Mac & Cheese.

“Aw..lucky boy. Lucky dog. ❤️,” Michelle Pfeiffer, who starred alongside him in 2007’s Hairspray, commented on the post.

“Yay you buddy Just just you 👏🔥❤️,” wrote Sharon Stone, who worked with John on two films.

For her part, John’s daughter and Ben’s older sister, Ella Travolta, expressed her thoughts with several heart emojis.

The adoption of Mac & Cheese is a bright spot in the lives of the Travolta family, who have dealt with tragedy in recent years. Kelly Preston, John’s wife of nearly 30 years and Ben and Ella’s mother, died in July 2020 after a private battle with breast cancer. Eleven years earlier, in January 2009, the couple’s son Jett died from a seizure at age 16.

