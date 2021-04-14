Family Time John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s Family Photo Album With 3 Kids: Pics By Riley Cardoza April 14, 2021 E Charbonneau/Bei/Shutterstock 22 3 / 22 Tight Trio Travolta held his daughter at the Be Cool premiere in 2005. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News