50 Cent and Foxy Brown are the latest celebrities to react to Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ arrest on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Brown, 46, appeared to share her feelings about Diddy’s arrest hours after he was taken into custody in New York on Monday, September 16.

“S— ’bout to really get crazy!!!” the “Big Bad Mama” rapper wrote via her Instagram Story.

Brown worked with Diddy, 54, on multiple tracks in the late ’90s and early 2000s, including “And We” and “Friend.” The Grammy nominee previously faced backlash from fans for her comments about Diddy’s ex Cassie‘s (real name Casandra Ventura) lawsuit against the music mogul, in which the singer, 38, accused him of sexual assault and abuse in November 2023.

For his part, 50 Cent, 49, appeared to take a jab at Diddy in a caption posted via Instagram on Tuesday, September 17.

“Here I am keeping good company with @thedrewbarrymoreshow and I don’t have 1,000 bottles of lube at the house,” the “Candy Shop” rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, captioned a photo of him and Drew Barrymore.

50 Cent’s comment about exorbitant amounts of lubricant comes after an unsealed indictment revealed that Homeland Security seized “more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant” during their March raids of Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes.

On Tuesday, Diddy was indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering one day after his arrest in New York.

The 14-page indictment detailed a barrage of accusations against the rapper, alleging that Diddy “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him.” Some of the alleged incidents, which the indictment claimed were carried out to fulfill “his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct,” date back to 2009.

The documents also claimed that Diddy “engaged in a persistent and pervasive pattern of abuse toward women and other individuals” and that “this abuse was, at times, verbal, emotional, physical and sexual.”

The docs also claimed that he “manipulated women” to “participate in highly orchestrated performances.”

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly in a statement after his arrest. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

He added: “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Diddy pleaded not guilty to charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution on Tuesday. He has remained in federal custody since, as prosecutors argued that the “Bad Boy for Life” rapper should be held without bail pending the outcome of the trial.

Diddy’s attorney, however, urged the judge to release him on a $50 million bond, which would be secured by property in Miami. Agnifilo also argued that Diddy had worked toward earning the trust of the court by returning to New York from Miami “to turn himself in.”

“We are not done,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a press conference. “This investigation is ongoing, and I encourage anyone with information about this case to come forward and do it quickly.”

He added of the ongoing case, “That means both as to him and anyone else we believe committed the crime with him.”