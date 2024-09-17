Aubrey O'Day Shares Cryptic Post About 'Justice' After Diddy's Arrest

Aubrey O’Day seemingly reacted to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest with a cryptic social media post about justice.

“The purpose of justice is to provide an ending and allow us the space to create a new chapter,” the former Danity Kane singer shared via her Instagram Story and X on Monday, September 16, amid news of Diddy’s arrest.

She continued, “Women never get this. I feel validated. Today is a win for women all over the world, not just for me.”

“Things are finally changing,” she concluded the post.

Related: Diddy’s Ups and Downs Over the Years: Lawsuits, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

Diddy, 54, was taken into custody in Manhattan on Monday amid a grand jury indictment, reported The New York Times. The exact charges are sealed, but the rap mogul’s lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, told the outlet that he believed they were related to “racketeering and sex trafficking,” per the Times’ report. Diddy has been battling several lawsuits alleging sexual assault and a federal investigation related to sex trafficking in recent months. He has denied all the claims against him.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo told Us Weekly in a statement Monday night. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo added, “He is an imperfect person, but he Is not a criminal. To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

O’Day, 40, was a member of Danity Kane, the band formed by Diddy on the MTV reality show Making the Band 3, between 2006 and 2008, when Diddy fired her from the group.

The singer has been an outspoken critic of Diddy in recent months, including slamming her former boss when footage of him assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie, in a hotel hallway back in 2016 emerged in May.

Responding to Diddy’s apology over the footage at the time, O’Day shared via X, “Diddy did not apologize to Cassie. He apologized to the world for seeing what he did.”

“He says he’s ‘disgusted w himself now, and he was disgusted w himself then’.. but apparently he wasn’t disgusted enough w himself to not PIN this statement out calling her a liar & denying all of it.. leave god and mercy out of this, they aren’t present here, and you know it,” O’Day continued.

Related: Breaking Down All of the Allegations Against Diddy Paras Griffin/Getty Images While Sean “Diddy” Combs has fervently denied ex-girlfriend Cassie’s rape and assault allegations, multiple women have come forward with similar claims of alleged misconduct by the music mogul. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of rape and repeated physical […]

Back in May, Diddy said he was “truly sorry” for his “inexcusable actions” after CNN published hotel security footage of him assaulting Cassie years earlier.

“I was f—ked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses,” said Diddy. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I went and sought out professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. Had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”