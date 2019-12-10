50 Cent Threatens to Kick ‘Punk’ Nick Cannon’s ‘Ass’ Over Eminem Feud





50 Cent is wading into Nick Cannon’s feud with Eminem, calling Cannon’s diss track “trash” and threatening to kick him in his “ass.”

“I don’t understand to save my life why someone would pick a fight with EM,” 50 Cent, 44, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, December 10. “He is a different kinda animal, I haven’t seen a motherf—ker come close to beating him man. hey Nick that s—t was trash, I oughta kick you in yo ass when I see you PUNK!”

Cannon, 39, started feuding with Eminem, 47, after the rapper slammed both Cannon and Mariah Carey, the Masked Singer host’s ex-wife, in Fat Joe’s new track, “Lord Above,” released on Thursday, December 5.

Referencing his reported romance with Carey, 49, Eminem rapped: “Word to the Terror Squad, Joe, this is all puns aside though / I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note / But that other dude’s whipped, that p—y got him neutered / Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped / Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do s–t / I let her chop my balls off, too ‘fore I lost to you, Nick,” Eminem rapped.

Cannon fired back via Instagram, praising Fat Joe, 49, but dissing “grandpa” Eminem and inviting the Grammy winner to a rap battle on Cannon’s MTV Show, Wild ’n Out.

“@FatJoe album is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Star studded, he even did some charity work and dug @Eminem out his grave I mean cave,” he wrote in a post on Saturday, December 7. “LOL FLAM FLAM! BLAM BLAM! NICK CANNON!! Bring your Ass to @MTVWILDNOUT to Battle like a real legend Grandpa Marshall!!”

The Drumline actor, who was married to Carey from 2008 and 2016 and shares 7-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with her, also criticized Eminem on the radio the previous day. “We should change his name from Eminem to, like, Percocet,” Cannon said on his Nick Cannon Mornings show. “What’s the pill old that people use? We are going to call him Cialis. Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair, Eminem, and pop whatever you want to pop.”

And on Monday, December 9, Cannon posted a diss track titled “The Invitation” on YouTube, claiming he heard Eminem’s chauffeur has an explicit video of the rapper.

Eminem responded to the diss track that same day. “U mad bro? Stop lying on my d—k,” he tweeted. “I never even had a chauffeur, you bougie f—k.”

He continued: “I demand an apology Nicholas, you’ve made my gardener so jealous!”