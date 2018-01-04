He’s back! Justin Timberlake is gearing up to release his fifth album, Man of the Woods — and drop his brand new single, “Filthy.” In anticipation of his return to the music scene, Us Weekly has rounded up six reasons the 10-time Grammy winner rules. Watch the video above!

Timberlake, 36, began his career in 1992 as a contestant on Star Search. While he lost the competition, it’s safe to say he won in the grand scheme of things. The pop star went on to be a member of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club (alongside Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling) and sold millions of albums as a member of that not-so-little boy band ‘NSync. However, Timberlake did the unthinkable in 2002, embarking on a solo career, which, as we know, turned out to be a pretty smart move.

But the “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” singer doesn’t just make us dance. From his bromance with Jimmy Fallon to his “Single Ladies” dance with Beyoncé and Paul Rudd and the 2006 Emmy Award winning “D—k in a Box” skit with Andy Samberg, Timberlake is always one to bring on the laughs.

Timberlake has also taken on a new role in the last few years: dad. He and wife Jessica Biel welcomed their son, Silas, 2, in 2015. Timberlake told fans in a video shared on social media on Tuesday, January 2, that his latest music endeavor is inspired by Biel, Silas and his Tennessee roots.

“It changes everything,” Timberlake told NBC of fatherhood in 2016. “You literally just wake up in the morning, look in the mirror and go, ‘I have no idea what I’m doing.'”

To check out more reasons why Timberlake is awesome — including how he overcame some questionable hairstyles — watch the video above!

