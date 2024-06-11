A 64-year-old man was arrested for voyeurism at one of Taylor Swift’s Scottish tour stops over the weekend.

According to Police Scotland, the man was arrested at Swift’s Eras Tour at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday, June 8, the singer’s second of three consecutive sold-out shows at the venue.

Police Scotland Superintendent David Happs said the man was “released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.”

Voyeurism is defined as “the practice of obtaining sexual gratification from observing others.”

No other details about the arrest were made public.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Paused the ‘Eras Tour’ to Help Fans in the Crowd Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has taken the world by storm, and while the three-hour show is all about celebrating her discography, the singer’s No. 1 concern is the safety of her fans. Swift has even paused her show multiple times during her world tour to alert security of […]

The incident was one of many notable occurrences in the crowd during the tour’s residency in Scotland.

During night one of the Edinburgh dates, Swift called a halt to her concert after she noticed a fan in distress. During a surprise mash-up of “I Know Places” and “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve,” Swift signaled that a concert-goer needed medical assistance.

“She’s right there. I’m just gonna keep playing until somebody helps them, I’m gonna be singing this song,” Swift said while strumming her guitar, waiting for security to help out. “Just let me know,” Swift said. “I can do this all night.”

Eventually, the fan was attended to and Swift continued on with her set. “We’re good?” she asked security. “Awesome!”

The night also brought a more jubilant moment when Swift noticed a couple get engaged during the show.

“I never get to see that, because it’s, like, dark usually at night, but it’s not right now,” Swift gushed. “So, congratulations, wow! I just saw that whole thing. Man, that’s amazing.”

Related: The Most Viral Moments From Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour So Far John Shearer/TAS24/Getty Images Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has made headlines not only for its record-breaking global success but also for its plethora of viral moments. Swift kicked off her most ambitious concert tour yet with back-to-back shows in Glendale, Arizona, in March 2023. Her second night of performances gave fans one of the first […]

Night two brought even more urgent show stoppages — four, in fact — as Swift urged stadium security to help people in the crowd.

While performing “All Too Well,” Swift made her first plea. “We need some help over there please,” she said.

Seconds later, she made another request and pointed at the same section. When nothing appeared to be happening, Swift said, “I still don’t see any help over there.”

Swift made one final plea, saying “Still don’t see any help” into her mic, before the fan was finally assisted.

The Eras Tour kicks off three sold-out shows at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on Thursday, June 13.