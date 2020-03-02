To the rescue! 90 Day Fiancé star Alex Brovarnik stepped up to save the life of a drowning man while in the Bahamas.

The 32-year-old TLC personality posted a video of the moment to Instagram, which showed Brovarnik pulling an unconscious man out from the ocean. Thereafter, he carried the man to safety and rested the individual down on the beach’s sand. Several beachgoers swarmed the pair to make sure the individual was OK.

“I am glad I was able to be at the right place at the right time today to pull this kid out of the water before it’s too late,” Brovarnik captioned the clip on Sunday, March 1.

Brovarnik’s courage received praise from many, including his wife, Loren Brovarnick. Beneath the video, she noted how she was “beyond proud” of her husband’s bravery.

“I’m not surprised at all!! You are an amazing man with a huge heart,” she wrote on Sunday. “Thank you @apache_6pac for recording this and thank you baby for just being you!!”

Loren, 31, continued to praise her spouse’s act of kindness in a separate Instagram post. Sharing the same video as Alex, she gave a more detailed response about how the scary moment played out and her husband’s heroicness.

“My husband was watching a guy who was beyond intoxicated, who was with his ‘friends’ who just stood there and watched! The man went into the water and about drowned,” she revealed on Sunday. “As you can see, Alex is dragging out his unconscious body while his ‘friends’ did nothing! We are meant to be in a place in time for a reason! Alex and his friend Sean were meant to be at this beach, at this exact time because if not, who knows what could have happened!”

Loren continued, “My husband saved a man’s life today! And I couldn’t be more proud, yet not surprised at the same time! Meanwhile, you can see this guys ‘friends’ standing there and then walking away! NOT ONE OF THEM went in the ambulance with him either! It goes to show you may think your friends are your friends, but God forbid something bad happens, would then help you or just stand there and watch you fall?! Always trust your instinct!”

The Florida native requested for fans to “please share this for awareness,” and added that everyone should “know” their limits to avoid a similar crisis.

Alex and Loren met when she traveled to Israel for a Jewish birthright trip. They tied the knot during season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2014. The couple celebrated four years of marriage in September 2019.

Back in October 2019, Us Weekly broke the news that the TLC couple are expecting their first child together. “It’s a surreal moment in our lives. For me, I see a lot of people I know (personally) announcing their own exciting news, and now it’s my turn,” Loren told Us. “I’m excited, terrified, over the moon, nervous and so much more! Alex is hands down the best partner I could have ever asked for during this time.”