Throwing it back to good times? 90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson posted an old photo with Larissa Dos Santos Lima, three days after she was arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas.

“Throwback,” Colt, who is currently starring on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside Larissa, captioned a selfie of the pair on Tuesday, November 13.

"Throwback," Colt captioned a selfie of the pair on Tuesday, November 13.

According to the Clark County Detention Center’s website, Larissa’s bail was set at $1,000 after she was booked for domestic battery on Saturday, November 10. E! News reports that Larissa was also arrested for domestic violence earlier this year, but the charges were subsequently dismissed.

Colt, who met Larissa online and proposed five days after they met in person, seemingly spoke out about the incident on Monday, November 12 via Instagram, sharing an illustration of Homer Simpson.

“Self proclaimed internet sleuths who think they are Woodward and Bernstein. They are simply people that spread misinformation, lies and chaos to make themselves look important,” he wrote. “They are nothing and will never be relevant.”

News of Larissa’s second arrest came after she changed her Instagram profile name to @helpmeimwithoutphone and asked for help via her biography on Saturday.

“HELP ME,” she wrote. “HE TURNED OFF HIDE MY PHONE HELP ME HE WANTS TO CALL THE POLICE HELP ME.”

Colt claimed in his since-deleted Instagram Stories that “not long after her cry was posted, the police came and knocked down the front door. They drew their guns at me and handcuffed me.” He also alleged that Larissa “suffers from high anxiety and several (sic) depression” and “over reacted to problems that do not exist.”

“The police interviewed us but not long after they decided to arrest Larissa,” he continued. “No one was hurt and I did not press charges against my wife. However it is policy in the state of Nevada that since we are in a domestic partnership, someone had to be arrested.”

