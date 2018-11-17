90 Day Fiance’s Larissa Dos Santos Lima Says She Did the Show ‘For the Money’

90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson wrote on Instagram on Friday, November 16, that he loves Larissa Dos Santos Lima “more than anything” less than a week after her arrest for domestic battery, while she admitted she did the show “for the money.”

The TLC star, who was responding to fans’ questions on his Instagram Story, was asked about his favorite thing about his fiancée’s personality. “I simply love her more than anything,” he replied.

When someone else asked for advice on making a relationship work, Colt wrote, “When I learn the secret I’ll tell you.”

As previously reported, the Brazilian brunette — who is starring on season 6 of the hit show — was arrested for domestic battery in Las Vegas on November 10 after posting a message on her Instagram account asking for help. It was her second arrest for domestic violence this year.

After she was released from jail, Colt posted a throwback photo with Larissa, who he’d previously claimed in an Instagram post is now his wife.

Larissa, 32, also answered some fan questions on her Instagram Story on Friday, sharing a series of videos.

Hitting back at a fan who questioned whether she’s a gold digger, Larissa insisted that she is a “cat digger” and wants a Maine Coon cat that costs $3,000.

Another asked if she’s allowed to post pics of herself and Colt. “After what happened Colt never told me, ‘Don’t post. Delete. Don’t talk about me.’ It’s OK now.” Giving a thumbs-up, she added, “Some bad things come to be good things.”

Another fan questioned her about the benefits of appearing on a reality show, Larissa claimed that if she’d been on TV in Brazil she would have already had plastic surgery, including a boob job, and would have a new car, but it’s not the case in the U.S.

“I regret 50 percent and I don’t regret 50 percent,” she said. “There are good people and bad people and good experiences and bad experiences.”

On why she decided to appear on the show — whether it was for the money or her career — she admitted, “First it was for the money then after all the s–t, now it’s for career, for my business.”

When another follower asked if she would appear on the show again if she had a do-over, Larissa replied, “I would try to live my relationship off the camera.”

As fans of the series know, Larissa and Colt found each other online and he proposed five days after they met face-to-face in Mexico.

Speaking on her Instagram Story on Friday, she revealed how she felt the first time she saw Colt in person.

“When I saw him I thought he was a superstar, celebrity, not because he had money, he looked so handsome,” she said. “His skin was so soft, I thought, ‘Oh, my god. I’m with a celebrity now.'”

