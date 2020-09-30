Another reconciliation? 90 Day Fiancé stars Paul Staehle and Karine Martins agreed to drop their restraining orders against each other.

The reality stars dismissed three emergency protective orders on September 16, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. They also no longer have to appear in court in December for a hearing on the matter. The papers state that the removal of the orders came at the request of the petitioners.

Staehle, 37, claimed in July that Martins, 24, and their 18-month-old son, Pierre, were missing after an alleged altercation. He later claimed that she filed a “full restraining order” against him. “I’m not allowed to be around her or my son, within 500 feet of them at all,” he said on his Instagram Story at the time.

Martins alleged in her written statement that Staehle raped her and withheld her Green Card so she could not leave the country. “I am terrified he will hurt me or hurt my son because I runned [sic] away from him and I am even afraid to go back to Brazil now because he can go to Brazil and hurt us,” she wrote.

Staehle filed for his own protective order in July. “I previously found glass in my food,” he alleged in court documents obtained by Us. “I found similar glass shards from an item she broke.” He also claimed that Martins “assaulted” him. A judge subsequently ordered her to cease communication with her husband and stay 500 feet away from him.

Amid the drama, Staehle alleged that Martins was pregnant with the estranged couple’s second child. “I have had to double up on my therapy to cope with this madness,” he said in an August Instagram Story post. “Her motion against me with false allegations is for a 3-year restraining order against me and both my children. Alimony and child support. But I cannot see her or my children at all.”

Staehle revealed the sex of the alleged baby later that month. “I have to cope the fact I probably will never see my wife and son again,” he wrote via Instagram. “Or see the birth or ever see my unborn child. … I have lost my sons.”