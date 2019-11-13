



Poking fun! Adam DeVine and his fiancée, Chloe Bridges, trolled Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello over their now-viral PDA session.

Mendes, 21, and Cabello, 22, put their love on display while seated courtside at a Los Angeles Clippers game on Monday, November 11. The musical pair inspired several hilarious memes after they were photographed kissing at the sports event — and DeVine made one of his own.

The Workaholics alum, 36, posted a side-by-side shot that compared the “Señorita” collaborators’ basketball game kissing to his more focused viewing approach with Bridges, 27, on Tuesday, November 12. “Month 4 of dating vs Year 4,” he wrote.

DeVine managed to find pics where he and his love were wearing seemingly identical looks to Mendes and Cabello. “#whoworeitbetter,” the Pitch Perfect star noted in the post’s caption, referencing the two couples’ similar fashion choices.

The Carrie Diaries alum commented beneath her soon-to-be-husband’s pic, joking: “How do I already look like a parent at little league.”

Mendes and Cabello, who also teamed up for “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015, first crossed paths while opening up for Austin Mahone’s 2014 tour. They remained good friends in the years since their introduction, but their friendship eventually bloomed into a romance. The duo sparked dating rumors this past summer when they were spotted celebrating the Fourth of July together.

“Honestly, this past year and a half was the first time I really experienced falling in love with another person,” Cabello said of Mendes in Elle’s Women in Music issue in September. “I think there is so much more depth to love when you know you are in it with another person. You have so much more to say — I think that’s what makes me emotional.”

The couple’s recent courtside PDA came weeks after the Fifth Harmony alum shut down breakup speculation. Cabello shared a screenshot to her Instagram Story in October of a headline, titled “Proof Shawn and Camila Are Broken Up.” She also provided her take on the matter, writing: “Well when the f–k were you gonna tell me @shawnmendes.”

DeVine and Bridges, meanwhile, announced their engagement on October 24 after four years together. The Pretty Little Liars alum shared three sweet snaps of the couple, and noted beneath the post how she is “so excited to be with him forever.” Bridges also stated that she “quickly learned” that her fiancé “is the kindest, funniest, most incredible man I’ve ever met.”

The Isn’t It Romantic actor shared one pic from the longtime loves’ special moment, and his photo was joined by a message about how Bridges said “yes” to his proposal. “I love Chloe more than anything and I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self,” he added. “You are my best friend and I’m thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me.”