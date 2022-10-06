Adam Levine Is ‘Grateful’ Pregnant Behati Is ‘Sticking by' Him Amid Scandal

Working through the drama. Even though “it hasn’t been easy” for Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine to move past the cheating allegations against him, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the two are “working it out.”

“Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through,” a second insider reveals in the latest issue of Us, on newsstands now. “All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again. He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself.”

The couple have been weathering the storm together ever since influencer Sumner Stroh accused Levine, 43, of engaging in a year-long affair with her amid his marriage to Prinsloo, 34, who confirmed her third pregnancy just days prior.

Though the Maroon 5 frontman denied cheating on the Victoria’s Secret model — whom he married in 2014 and with whom he shares daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4 — he admitted to acting inappropriately at times.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” the “Secret” singer wrote in a statement via his Instagram Story on September 20. “I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

The former Voice mentor added that Prinsloo “and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make.”

He concluded: “I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Prinsloo, meanwhile, “has no intentions of filing for divorce” against her husband of eight years, the second source tells Us. The Namibia native is “trying to put the drama behind and focus on her pregnancy and having a healthy baby.”

As for how Prinsloo is getting through the highly-publicized scandal — during which several more women accused Levine of sending them flirty messages — “she’s getting a lot of support from her family and friends, and Adam. He hasn’t left her side,” the source elaborates.

“Adam and Behati are trying to put this mess behind them and focus on the more positive aspects of their life together,” shares the second source. “They feel extremely blessed to have this baby on the way.”

The Calirosa cofounder has been spotted putting her support behind Levine. On September 27, the pair were photographed boarding a plane from Santa Barbara. Days later, Prinsloo watched from the side of the stage at a charity event as Maroon 5 — who recently announced their upcoming Las Vegas residency — performed for the first time since the scandal broke.

