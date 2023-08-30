Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher may be walking down the aisle sometime soon — at least, according to retired NFL star Adam “Pacman” Jones.

Despite the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback’s calf injury earlier this year, “I think life is great for Burrow,” the NFL commentator, 39, said on a recent episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.” “He just got engaged, too.”

After Jones shared the couple’s supposed new relationship status, the round table erupted in applause for Burrow and Holzmacher, both 26, on their rumored engagement. Jones, however, admitted that he didn’t know any specifics about Burrow’s romance with his college sweetheart.

“If he [proposed] in the middle of training camp, this guy is able to handle a lot of different things,” McAfee, 36, noted, while cohost Boston Connor added, “Good calf, too, if he can get down on one knee.” (Burrow was carted off the football field in July after straining his calf during a practice drill and hasn’t practiced or played in any games since.)

Related: Bengals QB Joe Burrow and GF Olivia Holzmacher’s Relationship: Photos Joe Burrow started dating girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher years before the Cincinnati Bengals played the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Burrow met Holzmacher while attending The Ohio State University. While the pair both kicked off their time as Buckeyes in 2015, they didn’t start dating until 2017. When Burrow graduated from Ohio State early […]

Neither Burrow nor Holzmacher have announced or confirmed the news of their reported engagement.

The pair began dating in 2017, two years after they met while attending Ohio State University. After graduating in three years, Burrow subsequently enrolled at Louisiana State University to become the Fighting Tigers’ quarterback after not receiving enough playing time during his time with the Buckeyes. He went on to win a National Championship with LSU in January 2020 and was drafted by the Bengals several months later.

Throughout Burrow’s football journey, Holzmacher has supported him in all of his endeavors.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Kerry! Gisele! Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

“Tonight a new chapter starts for you! Thankful to be by your side Joe and to be a part of the past three seasons,” Holzmacher wrote via Instagram in April 2020 alongside a photo of Burrow on stage at the NFL draft. “I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds. Tonight will be once in a lifetime night for you.”

When the Bengals made it to Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, Holzmacher — and Burrow’s mom — cheered on the quarterback at SoFi stadium. Despite the loss, Holzmacher gushed about how far Burrow has come. “Still beyond proud,” she wrote via her Instagram Story.