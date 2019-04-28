Going for the gold … ring? Adam Rippon and his boyfriend, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, are going strong — but whether a wedding is in their future is still up in the air.

“It’s going great,” Rippon, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly of his relationship with his Finnish beau at the 2019 Time 100 Gala, which took place at Jazz at Lincoln Center in NYC on Tuesday, April 23.

When it comes to wedding bells, though, the bronze medalist played it coy, saying, “You know, you never know.”

But the Olympic figure skater sounds optimistic about the possibility. “It would be nice,” Rippon said. “My whole family loves him and he’s just a great guy. My family loves him, my mom loves him.”

The couple made their relationship status Instagram official one year ago, with the athlete sharing an adorable photo with his new man after the pair went on a hike in Los Angeles’ Runyon Canyon.

“Good boys Finnish first,” Rippon captioned the snap along with a flag emoji for Kajaala’s home country of Finland. The Olympian also confirmed in the comments section that they are in a relationship.

Prior to dating his now-boyfriend, the Pennsylvania native — who’s openly admitted to having a crush on Shawn Mendes — shared with Us that he’s been on the receiving end of multiple direct messages from potential romantic interests, thanks to his turn at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. However, he also mentioned that he wasn’t interested in pursuing any of them — he preferred things to happen organically.

“I think that even right now, even the idea of dating, doesn’t even sound super appealing because I’m so busy right now,” Rippon told Us in March 2018. “So I have this master plan that goes as follows: that I’ll be doing this stuff and I’ll magically meet someone who is funny, who’s smart, who goes to the gym and can keep me on my toes when it comes to giving me a hard time and being witty, and basically anybody who can make me laugh is one step closer to winning the crown.”

With reporting by Nicki Gostin

